Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 4 April 2022

March 4th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8493987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes: Fortune wheel freeze in store page; Guru buffs causing desync/freeze if guru was stunned; Buffs/debuffs applied on death were causing desync when multiple units die together; Provoke targeting UI now excludes counter-immune units
  • New VFX: Several spells, new burn effect, new loading screen for non-game scenes
  • Arjun: Steady Shot can attack enemy hero; +1 armour; Execute costs 4 (-1); Thunderstorm costs 6 (-1) and Pierces; Savyasachi deals 3 damage (+1)
  • Property icons and descriptions added: Burns, Commands, Dodge, Mirage, Tapasya
  • Duryodhana: Assault costs 6 (+1); Laxman costs 3 (+1); Whirlwind does not Smash
  • Bheem: Feed power now also increases maximum health; Roar cost is now 8 (+3); ; Provoke no longer targets units that stun
  • Surpanakha: Death Form costs 10 (+2); Charm costs 9 (+2); Charmed Unit cannot attack immediately; starting Claws damage is 1 (-1); Assassin Rakshasa Concealed Weapon property replaced with Dodge
  • Neutral units: Cavalry damage is now 4 (-1)

