- Bug fixes: Fortune wheel freeze in store page; Guru buffs causing desync/freeze if guru was stunned; Buffs/debuffs applied on death were causing desync when multiple units die together; Provoke targeting UI now excludes counter-immune units
- New VFX: Several spells, new burn effect, new loading screen for non-game scenes
- Arjun: Steady Shot can attack enemy hero; +1 armour; Execute costs 4 (-1); Thunderstorm costs 6 (-1) and Pierces; Savyasachi deals 3 damage (+1)
- Property icons and descriptions added: Burns, Commands, Dodge, Mirage, Tapasya
- Duryodhana: Assault costs 6 (+1); Laxman costs 3 (+1); Whirlwind does not Smash
- Bheem: Feed power now also increases maximum health; Roar cost is now 8 (+3); ; Provoke no longer targets units that stun
- Surpanakha: Death Form costs 10 (+2); Charm costs 9 (+2); Charmed Unit cannot attack immediately; starting Claws damage is 1 (-1); Assassin Rakshasa Concealed Weapon property replaced with Dodge
- Neutral units: Cavalry damage is now 4 (-1)
Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 4 April 2022
March 4th Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update