SUPERHOT Patch 1.20

A small but important patch, driven by bug reports from the community:
- minor linguistic fixes for small typos buried within some conditionally visible texts;
- general improvement to controller support which, among all else, fixes issues with Switch Pro controller used via Steam;
- fixed issues with uploading to Killterest on Mac.
Note for Mac users: the Steam Controller improvements require Steam to access "Accessibility" in "Security & Privacy". Steam will ask for permission only during its first launch (unless you have already enabled it in the past), otherwise you’ll have to set it up yourself in the settings:
Have a nice day!
SUPERHOT team
Changed files in this update