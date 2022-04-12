 Skip to content

SUPERHOT update for 12 April 2022

SUPERHOT Patch 1.20

Build 8493947 · Last edited 12 April 2022 by Wendy

A small but important patch, driven by bug reports from the community:

  • minor linguistic fixes for small typos buried within some conditionally visible texts;
  • general improvement to controller support which, among all else, fixes issues with Switch Pro controller used via Steam;
  • fixed issues with uploading to Killterest on Mac.

Note for Mac users: the Steam Controller improvements require Steam to access "Accessibility" in "Security & Privacy". Steam will ask for permission only during its first launch (unless you have already enabled it in the past), otherwise you’ll have to set it up yourself in the settings:

Have a nice day!
SUPERHOT team

