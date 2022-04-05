 Skip to content

Transport INC update for 5 April 2022

Transport INC Version 1.4.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8493930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the helpful feedback from our community. We've got another batch of bug fixes and improvements coming your way.

Happy transporting!

  • Team

V 1.4.22 Patch Notes

  • Fixed minor issues with weekly challenges
  • Fixed balance issue with Train Subsidiary
  • Improved the behavior of all subsidiary types
  • Fixed minor issue where opening and closing menus in a certain order would cause overlapping UI
  • Fixed missing characters in the Chinese language
  • Fixed a bug where some achievements were not unlocking
  • Fixed an issue with weekly challenge save files
  • Improved auto-pause and auto-resume behavior
  • Fixed flashing pause button after some auto-resumes

Changed files in this update

Transport INC Depot Win Depot 936501
  • Loading history…
Transport INC Depot Mac Depot 936502
  • Loading history…
