Transport INC Version 1.4.22

V 1.4.22 Patch Notes
- Fixed minor issues with weekly challenges
- Fixed balance issue with Train Subsidiary
- Improved the behavior of all subsidiary types
- Fixed minor issue where opening and closing menus in a certain order would cause overlapping UI
- Fixed missing characters in the Chinese language
- Fixed a bug where some achievements were not unlocking
- Fixed an issue with weekly challenge save files
- Improved auto-pause and auto-resume behavior
- Fixed flashing pause button after some auto-resumes
