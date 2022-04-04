 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 4 April 2022

Update 0.09 - Misc

Update 0.09 - Misc · Build 8493873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This is a quick update that adds some features and solves a few issues.

Features Added
  • The icons on the worker toolbars now have a tooltip that describes the worker's job.
  • The following towers can now be placed on top of each other, which will demolish the existing tower and kick out it's garrison.
  • A fps (frames per second) indicator can be displayed by pressing F3.
Issues Solved
  • Workers on the edge of the map sometimes stopped responding (they tried to move to positions outside the map).

Till next update,
André

