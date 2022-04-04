Wigmund - Patch 1.0.2

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
- Improved the game's stability
- Increased the damage done by the Cleave ability
- Increased the damage done by the Sword Dance ability
- Fixed the colliders on the large Water elemental's attack
- Added a necklace with constitution on the dwarf merchant Feorgear
- Companions heal faster when eating
- Increased the healing done by food
- Fixed a case in which a companion was lost forever
- Decreased the damage reduction (armor) on some very sturdy NPC's like the Mechanoknights
Changed files in this update