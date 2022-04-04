 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 4 April 2022

Wigmund - Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

  • Improved the game's stability
  • Increased the damage done by the Cleave ability
  • Increased the damage done by the Sword Dance ability
  • Fixed the colliders on the large Water elemental's attack
  • Added a necklace with constitution on the dwarf merchant Feorgear
  • Companions heal faster when eating
  • Increased the healing done by food
  • Fixed a case in which a companion was lost forever
  • Decreased the damage reduction (armor) on some very sturdy NPC's like the Mechanoknights

Changed files in this update

Wigmund. The Return of the Hidden Knights Content Depot 1164691
