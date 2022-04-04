Patch 3: Improved matchmaking, map on horse and gates!

Thank you all for playing for the past couple of days! Here are some changes and fixes.
Patch Notes:
Added:
- Added gates to the towns that close
- Added minimap when riding and holding the map
- Added info sign to spawn camp
Fixes:
- Improved matchmaking stability
- Fixed bug where the player could fall through the level
- Fixed the horse drifting and animation getting stuck when jumping off the horse
- Fixed issue when going to the shooting range
Changes:
- Very slightly upped bomb radius
- Slightly increased shotgun damage
Make sure to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files!
Changed files in this update