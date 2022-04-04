 Skip to content

Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 4 April 2022

Patch 3: Improved matchmaking, map on horse and gates!

Thank you all for playing for the past couple of days! Here are some changes and fixes.

Patch Notes:

Added:

  • Added gates to the towns that close
  • Added minimap when riding and holding the map
  • Added info sign to spawn camp

Fixes:

  • Improved matchmaking stability
  • Fixed bug where the player could fall through the level
  • Fixed the horse drifting and animation getting stuck when jumping off the horse
  • Fixed issue when going to the shooting range

Changes:

  • Very slightly upped bomb radius
  • Slightly increased shotgun damage


Make sure to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files!

