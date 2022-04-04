 Skip to content

Portal Mortal update for 4 April 2022

Portal Mortal version 1.0.1

  • Adjusted couple of levels.
  • Fixed an issue, where players couldn't take Steam screenshots in fullscreen mode.
  • Fixed an issue, where players could shoot through solid walls.
  • Fixed an issue, where joining players could still receive active checkpoint, even if checkpoint sharing was toggled off.
  • Fixed an issue, which would cause the game to crash, if player tried to reset while sliding down a goo block.
  • Improved gamepad detection. Hopefully this fixes an issue, where the game refused to find any connected pads.

Thank you all for reporting these issues!

Portal Mortal Content Depot 1486791
Portal Mortal Linux Depot Depot 1486792
