Portal Mortal version 1.0.1

- Adjusted couple of levels.
- Fixed an issue, where players couldn't take Steam screenshots in fullscreen mode.
- Fixed an issue, where players could shoot through solid walls.
- Fixed an issue, where joining players could still receive active checkpoint, even if checkpoint sharing was toggled off.
- Fixed an issue, which would cause the game to crash, if player tried to reset while sliding down a goo block.
- Improved gamepad detection. Hopefully this fixes an issue, where the game refused to find any connected pads.
Thank you all for reporting these issues!
Changed files in this update