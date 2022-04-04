 Skip to content

*NEW* SCUFFED BHOP SIMULATION 2026 GOTY EDITION update for 4 April 2022

v1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8493297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Thank you everyone for your patience during launch week, we have now addressed several issues with the game.

Campaign
Added Level 11 "Hell"
Added Level 12 "The Fun Zone"
Added Level 13 "Simulation"
Added Level 14 "?????????"
Added Level 15 "Dead Space"

Singleplayer
Added NEW map "Horror"
Brought back "Trippy" from 2023
Brought back "Illusion" from 2023

Mods

  • Added speed up mod
  • Shows mods on level complete + Ranked/Unranked

RANKED / UNRANKED SYSTEM
If you use MODS in a run, your play is automatically set to Unranked, to submit a play to SPEEDRUN.COM, it must be ranked. Find our speedrun.com page here!

https://www.speedrun.com/new_scuffed_bhop_simulation_2026_goty_edition

Music

  • Lofi is now New Radio
  • Added "Carmen Winstead" by Chris Shanaz to the Radio

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug on Facility
  • Other various fixes

Thanks for playing!
Shanaz

Changed files in this update

*NEW* SCUFFED BHOP SIMULATION 2026 GOTY EDITION Content Depot 1823341
