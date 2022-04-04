v1.1 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
Thank you everyone for your patience during launch week, we have now addressed several issues with the game.
Campaign
Added Level 11 "Hell"
Added Level 12 "The Fun Zone"
Added Level 13 "Simulation"
Added Level 14 "?????????"
Added Level 15 "Dead Space"
Singleplayer
Added NEW map "Horror"
Brought back "Trippy" from 2023
Brought back "Illusion" from 2023
Mods
- Added speed up mod
- Shows mods on level complete + Ranked/Unranked
RANKED / UNRANKED SYSTEM
If you use MODS in a run, your play is automatically set to Unranked, to submit a play to SPEEDRUN.COM, it must be ranked. Find our speedrun.com page here!
https://www.speedrun.com/new_scuffed_bhop_simulation_2026_goty_edition
Music
- Lofi is now New Radio
- Added "Carmen Winstead" by Chris Shanaz to the Radio
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug on Facility
- Other various fixes
Thanks for playing!
Shanaz
