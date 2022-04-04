New area, New monster, New SkillCard (Ver 1.1.0)

The following updates have been made
- New Elements
New area have been added.
New monster were added.
They are strong but drop high level skill cards when defeated.
New skill card have been added.
New monsters drop new skill cards.
- Improvements
The intervals between monster appearances have been shortened.
Shortened the interval between the appearance of cacti.
Reduced the HP of monsters in single-player mode.
Improved synchronization with other fast-moving players.
- Fixes
Fixed a problem in which damage inflicted on a monster in excess of a certain amount at one time was not reflected correctly.
Fixed a problem in which TP could not be injected when injecting TP into a rocket.
Changed files in this update