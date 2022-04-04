 Skip to content

Tumbleweed Destiny update for 4 April 2022

New area, New monster, New SkillCard (Ver 1.1.0)

The following updates have been made

  • New Elements

New area have been added.

New monster were added.

They are strong but drop high level skill cards when defeated.

New skill card have been added.

New monsters drop new skill cards.

  • Improvements
    The intervals between monster appearances have been shortened.

Shortened the interval between the appearance of cacti.

Reduced the HP of monsters in single-player mode.

Improved synchronization with other fast-moving players.

  • Fixes
    Fixed a problem in which damage inflicted on a monster in excess of a certain amount at one time was not reflected correctly.

Fixed a problem in which TP could not be injected when injecting TP into a rocket.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

