Patch 4.0.5.3

- Fixed scenarios refresh not being up to date.
- Fixed "Press "F" To Start" always displaying "F" even if the Start Game key is different.
- Increased size of buttons in Controls tab horizontally.
- Added new Graphics setting "Low Latency Frame Syncing Type / Delay" (Suggested by @rnΛ#1255), for more information visit: Documentation
- Added Median score to leaderboards (Suggested by @Pipiezi#6493).
- Added Previous Highscore to end session tab (Suggested by @Pipiezi#6493).
- Added button to view the Ranked Requirements in the Ranked Tab.
- Added new Graphics setting "Show Movement Scoring Bar" (Suggested by @YG#5972).
- Increased size of the Leaderboards in the Pause Menu and End Session tabs.
- Added Sensitivity in CM/360 on leaderboards (Only shows if you get an Highscore after this patch).
- Added Statistics button on Challenges. (Suggested by @YG#5972).
- Added Statistics button on End Session tab. (Suggested by @rnΛ#1255).
- Updated user leaderboard entry to yellow to make it more visible.
Remember to update your DPI value in the Settings, that will be used to calculate your sensitivity in CM/360 for the Leaderboards.
Changed files in this update