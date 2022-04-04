 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 4 April 2022

Patch 4.0.5.3

Patch 4.0.5.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed scenarios refresh not being up to date.
  • Fixed "Press "F" To Start" always displaying "F" even if the Start Game key is different.
  • Increased size of buttons in Controls tab horizontally.
  • Added new Graphics setting "Low Latency Frame Syncing Type / Delay" (Suggested by @rnΛ#1255), for more information visit: Documentation
  • Added Median score to leaderboards (Suggested by @Pipiezi#6493).
  • Added Previous Highscore to end session tab (Suggested by @Pipiezi#6493).
  • Added button to view the Ranked Requirements in the Ranked Tab.
  • Added new Graphics setting "Show Movement Scoring Bar" (Suggested by @YG#5972).
  • Increased size of the Leaderboards in the Pause Menu and End Session tabs.
  • Added Sensitivity in CM/360 on leaderboards (Only shows if you get an Highscore after this patch).
  • Added Statistics button on Challenges. (Suggested by @YG#5972).
  • Added Statistics button on End Session tab. (Suggested by @rnΛ#1255).
  • Updated user leaderboard entry to yellow to make it more visible.

Remember to update your DPI value in the Settings, that will be used to calculate your sensitivity in CM/360 for the Leaderboards.

Changed files in this update

Aimgod Content Depot 1100991
