 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animal Shelter update for 4 April 2022

Patch 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8493160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Big fixes and reworks for the vet systems:
**

  • Added different versions of colds
  • Disease 'festering eyes' added (instead of cold variant 3)
  • Fixed occasional blocking of some medicine
  • Fixed loading diseases
  • Healing an animal completes all "Disease" mission tasks
  • Suppository and veterinary food removed from the shop (they had no mechanical effect and suppository was never ready to be in the current game and had major bugs)
  • Suppository page hidden from vet popup
  • Name of the "Sick" trait changed to "Needs treatment" to make it more universal for injuries and diseases
  • Better blocking of animal diseases then they should not occur
  • Other smaller changes and fixes
  • Fixed cleanness counting (percent counter)**
  • Fixed issue when placing dog near a cage was being detected as placing a dog inside a cage
  • Fixed leaving build mode with ESC (should no longer leave the computer completely)
  • Added descriptions for mega food bowl and mega water bowl (EN/PL)
  • Changing advanced settings to more challenging no longer turn off Steam Achievements

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.