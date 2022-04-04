Patch 1.0.9

- Big fixes and reworks for the vet systems:
- Added different versions of colds
- Disease 'festering eyes' added (instead of cold variant 3)
- Fixed occasional blocking of some medicine
- Fixed loading diseases
- Healing an animal completes all "Disease" mission tasks
- Suppository and veterinary food removed from the shop (they had no mechanical effect and suppository was never ready to be in the current game and had major bugs)
- Suppository page hidden from vet popup
- Name of the "Sick" trait changed to "Needs treatment" to make it more universal for injuries and diseases
- Better blocking of animal diseases then they should not occur
- Other smaller changes and fixes
- Fixed cleanness counting (percent counter)**
- Fixed issue when placing dog near a cage was being detected as placing a dog inside a cage
- Fixed leaving build mode with ESC (should no longer leave the computer completely)
- Added descriptions for mega food bowl and mega water bowl (EN/PL)
- Changing advanced settings to more challenging no longer turn off Steam Achievements
