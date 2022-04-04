 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 4 April 2022

Vincemus Patch 0.9.7b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

Reduced 3d Clouds on Pacific Mission 4
Increased Fog density on Pacific Mission 4

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue stopping player from unlocking Europe Mission 4 after completing Europe Mission 3

