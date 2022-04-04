Vincemus Patch 0.9.7b

Changes:
Reduced 3d Clouds on Pacific Mission 4
Increased Fog density on Pacific Mission 4
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue stopping player from unlocking Europe Mission 4 after completing Europe Mission 3
