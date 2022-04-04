 Skip to content

Monsters per second update for 4 April 2022

V 0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

-Added the third map of the third planet.

Monsters in this map:
Demon fox
Horn tiger
Masked ghost
Ghost

Duration on normal speed: 45 minutes
Reward on normal difficulty: 39 Gold


Fixes:

-Fixed blend mode bug for "ghost".

