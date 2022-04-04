Updates:
-Added the third map of the third planet.
Monsters in this map:
Demon fox
Horn tiger
Masked ghost
Ghost
Duration on normal speed: 45 minutes
Reward on normal difficulty: 39 Gold
Fixes:
-Fixed blend mode bug for "ghost".
