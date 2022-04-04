-
Fixed a known bug.
-
Added follow-up plot.
-
Some prompt functions are added.
-
The time limited store has been adjusted.
执剑九霄 update for 4 April 2022
Small game update and repair
Patchnotes via Steam Community
