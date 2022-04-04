'Magic' Creator Challenge Winners!

Happy Monday Creators ☀️
The winners of the Magic themed creator challenge have been selected and are now ready for download from the Community Store!
Head over there now to check them out!
Next theme: Festival
Deadline: 14th April
Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Happy Monday Creators ☀️
The winners of the Magic themed creator challenge have been selected and are now ready for download from the Community Store!
Head over there now to check them out!
Next theme: Festival
Deadline: 14th April
Enjoy!
Changed depots in dev01 branch