 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hokko Life update for 4 April 2022

'Magic' Creator Challenge Winners!

Share · View all patches · Build 8492592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Monday Creators ☀️

The winners of the Magic themed creator challenge have been selected and are now ready for download from the Community Store!

Head over there now to check them out!

Next theme: Festival
Deadline: 14th April

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/

Changed depots in dev01 branch

View more data in app history for build 8492592
Hokko Life Depot 824001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.