Pick up cool and intimidating surprises in the Frosty Onyx Random Box from 4th April (11 AM) until 11th April (11 AM CEST)! If fortune smiles, you might land the mighty ‘Onyx Dragon’ title, a frosty weapon skin or one of many other ice-cold treasures.
Look forward to one of these frosty surprises:
- Frost Weapons Chest
- Onyx Dragon (Title)
- Partner Skill Ticket (Single)
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
- 6x Fairy Booster
- 4x Tarot Card Game
- 30x Sealed Vessel
- 4x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
- 6x Partner Skill Ticket (All)
Have fun!
The NosTale Team
Changed depots in test branch