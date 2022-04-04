Patch Notes v 0.0.1.8
Changes:
- Hover Vehicle is larger(as of April 1st patch) to improve scale and visual appeal as a vehicle
- High Resolution Timer adjusted as development continues.
- All sounds restored after being disabled during 64bit code changes.
- Raw Mouse Input improved and should work better for desktop environments with multiple monitors.
- Medusa Moon graphic changed to yellow for Spring Bunny promotion.
- Player Jump power adjusted for Spring Bunny promotion.
- Code Testing Notifications regarding Steam Achievements may appear in the notice box. Achievements in the Test Demo are for Testing purpose only.
- Harvesting & Gathering "point" is now determined by "Screen Center" and mouse position is reset to screen center on tick 49 when holding a harvest key.
- Harvest Meter should appear 100 pixels above screen center.
- Medusa Frontier Minimum specs have changed to 64 bit OS and CPU.
Known Issues:
- UI elements may not appear correctly when using multiple screens.
- Some UI elements such as Stat meters and notification box do not appear at the bottom of the screen when playing at screen resolutions less than 1080p. (Due to absolute UI positions intended for 1080p). This should be resolved for single screen gameplay before April 25.
- Manually adjusting game resolution for multi screen configurations is UNSUPPORTED and UNTESTED at this time.
- High Resolution mouse input for some devices causes extreme uncontrolled jolts in camera movement.
- Playing with VSYNC OFF or at refresh rates greater than 60hz results in fast game play and movement that is NOT the intended game experience. Development of various timers for intended 60hz gameplay can be expected during development.
