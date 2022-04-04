 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 4 April 2022

Bunch of Small Fixes

Black Forest update for 4 April 2022

Bunch of Small Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Building: The market is now available for construction on all maps
  • Fixed a number of typos and small UI issues
  • Fixed the "close action cam" panel (again)
  • Renamed "healing" to "injured" on the after-game stats breakdown to clearly differentiate it from the herbalist activity
  • changed the zoom speed slider range (again)
  • Lamp posts can now be placed on and near roads
  • Gates now indicate which direction they open (i.e. what is "outside")
  • Workers assigned to the well now don't stop working when all fields are watered, but stay assigned and keep checking.
  • You can now toggle the bottom-of-the-screen peasants bar between showing how many peasants are assigned to tasks or how many are available for tasks, depending on which way around you prefer the math

