- New Building: The market is now available for construction on all maps
- Fixed a number of typos and small UI issues
- Fixed the "close action cam" panel (again)
- Renamed "healing" to "injured" on the after-game stats breakdown to clearly differentiate it from the herbalist activity
- changed the zoom speed slider range (again)
- Lamp posts can now be placed on and near roads
- Gates now indicate which direction they open (i.e. what is "outside")
- Workers assigned to the well now don't stop working when all fields are watered, but stay assigned and keep checking.
- You can now toggle the bottom-of-the-screen peasants bar between showing how many peasants are assigned to tasks or how many are available for tasks, depending on which way around you prefer the math
Black Forest update for 4 April 2022
Bunch of Small Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
