Potato Flowers in Full Bloom update for 12 April 2022

Ver.1.02 Patch Notes - 2022/4/11

Build 8491762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes/adjustments:

Fixes and adjustments

■ Adjustments have been made to the skills below:

  • Chain Slash
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 60%+5%/Enhanced (Max 70%)
    　　New: 80%+10%/Enhanced (Max 100%)
  • Crazy Slash
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 60%+5%/Enhanced (Max 70%)
    　　New: 80%+10%/Enhanced (Max 100%)
  • Oil Can
    　Continuation Turn
    　　Old: 2+1/Enhanced (Max 4)
    　　New: 2+2/Enhanced (Max 6)
  • Insight
    　Continuation Turn
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 5
  • Acid Mist
    　Required Spirit
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 5
  • Icicle
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 135%+15%/Enhanced (Max 150%)
    　　New: 120%+10%/Enhanced (Max 130%)
    　Impact
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 6
  • Thorn Rain
    　Hit Offset
    　　Old: 100
    　　New: 160
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 120%+10%/Enhanced (Max 140%)
    　　New: 100%+10%/Enhanced (Max 120%)
  • Energy Drain
    　Required Spirit
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 5
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: 4
    　　New: 6
    　Damage Ratio
    　　Old: 50%+5%/Enhanced (Max 65%)
    　　New: 70%+5%/Enhanced (Max 85%)
  • Demon Skin
    　Required Spirit
    　　Old: 3
    　　New: 2
    　Required Stamina
    　　Old: 3
    　　New: 2
  • Magic Burn
    　Cooldown
    　　Old: 4 turns
    　　New: 0 turns
  • Return
    　Cooldown
    　　Old: 4 turns
    　　New: 2 turns
  • Lullaby
    　Cooldown
    　　Old: 8 turns
    　　New: 2 turns

■ Added area to display Wall-Mounted Lighting Guides.
■ Added area to display Call Guides during battle.
■ Fixed issue where "Venomous Frog Skin" item does not show up in Search Data.
■ Fixed issue with incorrect coordinates upon arriving in new floor.
■ Fixed issue with item creation request menu display.

