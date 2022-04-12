Ver.1.02 Patch Notes - 2022/4/11

This update contains the following fixes/adjustments:
Fixes and adjustments
■ Adjustments have been made to the skills below:
- Chain Slash
Damage Ratio
Old: 60%+5%/Enhanced (Max 70%)
New: 80%+10%/Enhanced (Max 100%)
- Crazy Slash
Damage Ratio
Old: 60%+5%/Enhanced (Max 70%)
New: 80%+10%/Enhanced (Max 100%)
- Oil Can
Continuation Turn
Old: 2+1/Enhanced (Max 4)
New: 2+2/Enhanced (Max 6)
- Insight
Continuation Turn
Old: 4
New: 5
- Acid Mist
Required Spirit
Old: 4
New: 5
- Icicle
Damage Ratio
Old: 135%+15%/Enhanced (Max 150%)
New: 120%+10%/Enhanced (Max 130%)
Impact
Old: 4
New: 6
- Thorn Rain
Hit Offset
Old: 100
New: 160
Damage Ratio
Old: 120%+10%/Enhanced (Max 140%)
New: 100%+10%/Enhanced (Max 120%)
- Energy Drain
Required Spirit
Old: 4
New: 5
Required Stamina
Old: 4
New: 6
Damage Ratio
Old: 50%+5%/Enhanced (Max 65%)
New: 70%+5%/Enhanced (Max 85%)
- Demon Skin
Required Spirit
Old: 3
New: 2
Required Stamina
Old: 3
New: 2
- Magic Burn
Cooldown
Old: 4 turns
New: 0 turns
- Return
Cooldown
Old: 4 turns
New: 2 turns
- Lullaby
Cooldown
Old: 8 turns
New: 2 turns
■ Added area to display Wall-Mounted Lighting Guides.
■ Added area to display Call Guides during battle.
■ Fixed issue where "Venomous Frog Skin" item does not show up in Search Data.
■ Fixed issue with incorrect coordinates upon arriving in new floor.
■ Fixed issue with item creation request menu display.
