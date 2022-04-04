 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VirtualCast update for 4 April 2022

[Stable] Ver 2.2.2c We have temporarily disabled the external input monitor

Share · View all patches · Build 8491731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta.
For information on how to play Beta, see here.

Studio

Bug fixes

  • We have temporarily disabled the external input monitor.

    • We are aware of a crashing bug in the studio caused by an issue with the external input monitor. Until the bug is fixed, the external input monitor will be disabled.
    • If you already have an external input monitor in your studio and experiencing the crash issue, please reset the application so that you can enter the studio without the existence of the external input monitor.

Room

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where characters failed to load occasionally.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.