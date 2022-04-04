[Stable] Ver 2.2.2c We have temporarily disabled the external input monitor

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta.
For information on how to play Beta, see here.
Studio
Bug fixes
We have temporarily disabled the external input monitor.
- We are aware of a crashing bug in the studio caused by an issue with the external input monitor. Until the bug is fixed, the external input monitor will be disabled.
- If you already have an external input monitor in your studio and experiencing the crash issue, please reset the application so that you can enter the studio without the existence of the external input monitor.
Room
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where characters failed to load occasionally.
