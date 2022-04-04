This update add new features and a new gamemode to the game
-there are now two playable gamemodes: original survival mode and random gun per wave mode,
Random gun per wave mode does exactly that, it gives you any random primary with random attachments every new wave
-muzzle flashes have been added to all guns
-bullet hit effects have been added for different surface types.
-oblivion map has been graphically improved,
-new game button in mainmenu renamed to play survival
-refilling ammo at store has had price reduced from 2000 points to 500 points.
-new waves refill your health to full
-text on screen prompting player to take cover and heal appears when health is low
-enemies voiceline sound reduced, enemy deathscreams removed.
-players camouflage changed.
Lucky Tlhalerwa's Cybernetic Titan update for 4 April 2022
Cybernetic Titan Update
This update add new features and a new gamemode to the game