Early Access v0.8.4 update

NEW CHAMPION - Frozen Reaper!

Add new champion - the second champion in the second Arena.

Add new add Knockback icon to hint enemy will Knockback.

Add new hotkey for enemy's attack order.

Add new weapon Hammer, Small Hammer.

Add new difficulty - Nightmare.

Add new card Fire Field

Add new BGM for the third Arena.

Update BGM for the champion fighting of first Arena.

Update Reload system, the Combat-Card of matching color to reload, no need any cost and no execute the effect of the card.

Update Swipe for crossbow.

Update Buff Turtle Charm.

Update Snake Charm, Increase damage received by 50% => 25%.

Update Buff Bear Charm.

Update Nerf Wind Bracer.

Update Magma Bracer, Gain strength by 1 => 2, add ignore Burning.

Update Elephant Charm, remove the reduce limit of cards in hand.

Update Cheetah Charm, Reduce limit of cards in hand by 5 => 3.

Update Buff Crane Charm.

Update Slime Mother AI.

Update Blast Master AI.

Update Cursed Brute AI.

Update balance some card's value.

Remove the temp Korean in game, please use the mod of the localization that create by the same creator 'red1854th'.

Fixed the Royal Bowman's split bomb.

Fixed Spiderling is still snag in snaging.

Fixed the cards has unplayable, can't to select by any function.

Fixed Rapier's Power move can use without combat card.

Fixed Analyze will not be dis active by Death Mark.