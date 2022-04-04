 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Chrono Ark update for 4 April 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.8b Mini Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8491520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Hein - Rage: Take 50% of max HP and recast -> Caster takes 50% and other allies take 25%.
  • Charon - Let Me Absorb You!: Swiftness added to Forbidden Flame, discarded after 1->2 turns.
  • Charon Synergy Upgrade: Can now be applied to skills that cost 1 or more.
  • Azar - Blade Starfall: Cost reduced to 4->3, Countdown reduced to 3->2.
  • Azar - Crescent Slash: Scaling increased to 135% -> 140%.
  • Pressel - Adjust Aim: If enemy is defeated with the prophesized skill, trigger prophecy again.
  • Selena Synergy Upgrade: Apply Lunar Curtain to a random ally -> Added condition "If no one has Lunar Curtain"
  • Ilya - Gathering Thunder: Added Swiftness
  • Ironheart - Shield of Retribution, Charge of Faith: Damage increased.
  • Phoenix - First Hit: Removed “Must be the first skill played” condition.
  • Lucy - Massive Incantation: Added Swiftness, Cost reduced to 2->1.
  • Lucy - Money Power: Added Swiftness.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a freeze glitch in Bomber Clown fight.
  • Reaper - Fixed a bug where fixed skill generated with Somebody’s Mask could not be used.
  • Fixed a bug where the minimap could be used after defeating The Forgotten King.
  • Ilya - Drunkenness : Fixed strange behavior when it was discarded with a counting skill.
  • Blessing of the Stars / Moon: Fixed a bug where Blessings couldn’t be stacked.
  • Blacksmith: Fixed a result display error when combining with Golden Apple.
  • Fixed save related issues.

Changed files in this update

64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.