Chrono Ark EA 1.8b Mini Patch

Balance Changes
- Hein - Rage: Take 50% of max HP and recast -> Caster takes 50% and other allies take 25%.
- Charon - Let Me Absorb You!: Swiftness added to Forbidden Flame, discarded after 1->2 turns.
- Charon Synergy Upgrade: Can now be applied to skills that cost 1 or more.
- Azar - Blade Starfall: Cost reduced to 4->3, Countdown reduced to 3->2.
- Azar - Crescent Slash: Scaling increased to 135% -> 140%.
- Pressel - Adjust Aim: If enemy is defeated with the prophesized skill, trigger prophecy again.
- Selena Synergy Upgrade: Apply Lunar Curtain to a random ally -> Added condition "If no one has Lunar Curtain"
- Ilya - Gathering Thunder: Added Swiftness
- Ironheart - Shield of Retribution, Charge of Faith: Damage increased.
- Phoenix - First Hit: Removed “Must be the first skill played” condition.
- Lucy - Massive Incantation: Added Swiftness, Cost reduced to 2->1.
- Lucy - Money Power: Added Swiftness.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a freeze glitch in Bomber Clown fight.
- Reaper - Fixed a bug where fixed skill generated with Somebody’s Mask could not be used.
- Fixed a bug where the minimap could be used after defeating The Forgotten King.
- Ilya - Drunkenness : Fixed strange behavior when it was discarded with a counting skill.
- Blessing of the Stars / Moon: Fixed a bug where Blessings couldn’t be stacked.
- Blacksmith: Fixed a result display error when combining with Golden Apple.
- Fixed save related issues.
Changed files in this update