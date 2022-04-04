 Skip to content

Kurokami-sama's Feast update for 4 April 2022

Update Ver1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features Added

  • Added CG GALLERY.
  • Added ENDING LIST.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AUTO MODE would skip to the next dialogue before audio finished.
  • Fixed an issue where window would suddenly change when selecting SAVE or LOAD from the SAVE/LOAD screen.
  • Adjusted scroll wheel function while in adventure mode.
    　Scroll up: View dialogue backlog
    　Scroll down: Skip dialogue
    　Right click: Cancel
  • Adjusted click sound.
  • Adjusted default volume upon opening the game for the first time.

