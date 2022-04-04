Update Ver1.0.2

Features Added
- Added CG GALLERY.
- Added ENDING LIST.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AUTO MODE would skip to the next dialogue before audio finished.
- Fixed an issue where window would suddenly change when selecting SAVE or LOAD from the SAVE/LOAD screen.
- Adjusted scroll wheel function while in adventure mode.
Scroll up: View dialogue backlog
Scroll down: Skip dialogue
Right click: Cancel
- Adjusted click sound.
- Adjusted default volume upon opening the game for the first time.
Changed files in this update