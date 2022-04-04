 Skip to content

Just Ignore Them: Brea's Story Tape 1 update for 4 April 2022

Phone patch #2

Hello everyone,

This is just a small patch to fix a new issue with calling Maggie at the motel. Should now be fixed and should work with your current save file, my apologies for the innconvioenence.

