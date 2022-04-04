Update Details
Recycle system UI now shows all item names.
Balance adjustment
-
Item drop rates have been changed so that they gradually decrease with rank.
-
The appearance probability of Legendary items has been adjusted so that it gradually decreases from rank 15.
-
The formula for calculating Stealing Blood has been changed. It is no longer proportional to the damage inflicted.
-
→The amount of recovery in the early stages of the game is greater than the previous effect, and the effect has been changed so that it does not become too strong at the end of the game.
-
The behavior pattern of Winganoid enemies has been changed to correct a problem that made it difficult to defeat them.
-
→Winganoid enemies are now more likely to move toward the player.
-
→The frequency of the descent to the ground has been increased.
-
→The gap after a tornado attack has been lengthened.
Optimization related
Reduced the load on the electric attribute effects.
