This build has not been seen in a public branch.

One last experimental change I want to test on beta:

Poison now disables healing.

This applies to the Wizard as well, and healing potions cannot be used while poisoned.

In addition, this patch contains fixes to two longstanding moderately annoying bugs:

Dragons are now better at imagining where their breath weapons will actually hit, and will no longer 'miss' with them

Red Cyclopes batting soul jars will no longer crash the game.

-Dylan