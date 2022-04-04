Paper Planet Item Pack 1

Changes:
- Added 10 new items!
- Removed the continue button and replaced it with a continue box that you shoot during shop and item waves
- Gave bosses their own item wave instead of having them drop their item directly
- Polished up all main musical tracks in the game!
- Gave red bullets a small distinguishing aura
- Moved the health and wave stats to the side of the screen with the rest of the UI
- Rebalanced Violet's Petals item to only slow you 50% when you're shielding instead of 90%
- Violet's music now loops properly
