Paper Planet update for 4 April 2022

Paper Planet Item Pack 1

Paper Planet update for 4 April 2022 · Build 8491046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 10 new items!
  • Removed the continue button and replaced it with a continue box that you shoot during shop and item waves
  • Gave bosses their own item wave instead of having them drop their item directly
  • Polished up all main musical tracks in the game!
  • Gave red bullets a small distinguishing aura
  • Moved the health and wave stats to the side of the screen with the rest of the UI
  • Rebalanced Violet's Petals item to only slow you 50% when you're shielding instead of 90%
  • Violet's music now loops properly

