Ed-0: Zombie Uprising update for 4 April 2022

"Ed-0: Zombie Uprising" Early Access Released Today!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Slaughter the Dead, Face the Unpredictable.
A new rogue-like action survival title.
Encounter countless surprises and unpredictable adversaries as you expand your power and achieve greatness.
Every run is unique. Player judgment will be essential, having to face “once-in-a-lifetime” challenges amid a hoard of zombies.
Tell us what you think about this game so we can create a better and the best game together!

▼Steam Community
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1717020/discussions/

▼Discord Channel
https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3

