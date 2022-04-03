 Skip to content

Lofi Hollow update for 3 April 2022

Minor Fix 04.03.2022b

Build 8490766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgot to re-enable monster encounters in the last patch, had it off for testing purposes while I worked on the Battle Tower. Fixed now.

