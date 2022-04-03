Forgot to re-enable monster encounters in the last patch, had it off for testing purposes while I worked on the Battle Tower. Fixed now.
Lofi Hollow update for 3 April 2022
Minor Fix 04.03.2022b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Forgot to re-enable monster encounters in the last patch, had it off for testing purposes while I worked on the Battle Tower. Fixed now.
