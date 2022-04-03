x Tiles on lower levels now properly have their decorators (basically just trees while on bridges)
x Fixed a weird lag issue while sprinting on field maps
x Added the ability to click on signs to read them
x Added the ability to click on NPCs to speak to them
x If you bump into a counter with an NPC on the other side, it now opens dialogue with them.
x Made the current letter being sorted in Mail Sort a little nicer.
x RBG selection in character creation now defaults to 10 per click, hold shift for 1 per click.
x Added a few more floors to the Battle Tower.
Lofi Hollow update for 3 April 2022
Minor Tweaks 04.03.2022a
x Tiles on lower levels now properly have their decorators (basically just trees while on bridges)
Changed files in this update