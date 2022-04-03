Minor Fixes, Boar Handling updated

Hey all, heres some minor updates and fixes.
The Boar has had its air roll and flip speeds increased slightly
Challenge Updates
-Get to the Point Challenge was previously unachievable, this challenge is now fixed.
-Tight Laces has had the challenge time increased from 15s to 17s.
-Halfway Honest has had the challenge time increased from 35s to 37s
-Lip Service has had the challenge time increased from 18s to 20s
-Lose Cruise has had the challenge time increased from 50s to 53s
Changed files in this update