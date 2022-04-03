A small patch with mostly bug fixes

● For non VIP's - the luck for daily Amber and Key drop from Fireflies increases with each destroyed Firefly
● Toggleable custom cursor added
● Statistics added for Average Firefly respawn time, cooldowns and coin multipliers for Rope Hook and Shuriken Vortex
● Some stability fixes for users with two or more monitors
● Some minor bug fixes
● Music volume reduced
Next up - boosts to Idle income and improvements to Speed Step gameplay. After that a bigger content patch at the end of the April.
Changed files in this update