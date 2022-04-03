 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 3 April 2022

0.9.167 - Slow Projectiles

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.167 - 4/3/22 - Slow Projectiles

  • Added Slow Projectiles server security, where both your an enemy projectiles move very slowly!
  • New Achievement: Upgrade Item Rarity
  • New Achievement: Find the Arcade Secret Shop
  • Buffed Charge Jump height by 25% (to compensate for the recent physics change)
  • Homing projectiles now acquire targets better (let me know if you notice any performance difference)
  • Enemy HP now uses more bits to allow higher difficulty scaling
  • Exploits now all have more homing, Ricochet, and no Dizzy, to make them easier to use
  • Added more UI particles to the special arcade machines
  • Advanced Tooltips now defaults to On
  • Limited projectile hit particles/sounds at the very high end
  • Latency projectile weapons now properly count as Explosive for affix generation purposes
  • Fixed waypoints being left over in UI for some quests
  • Fixed an infinite XP exploit in RE: Incoming Raid quest
  • Fixed arcade secret shop being too easy to find
  • Fixed enemies dying from explosives not causing death particles
  • Fixed outline highlighting for .bat enemies
  • Worked on the Act 2 end boss, for a later patch ;)

