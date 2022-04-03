0.9.167 - Slow Projectiles

0.9.167 - 4/3/22 - Slow Projectiles
- Added Slow Projectiles server security, where both your an enemy projectiles move very slowly!
- New Achievement: Upgrade Item Rarity
- New Achievement: Find the Arcade Secret Shop
- Buffed Charge Jump height by 25% (to compensate for the recent physics change)
- Homing projectiles now acquire targets better (let me know if you notice any performance difference)
- Enemy HP now uses more bits to allow higher difficulty scaling
- Exploits now all have more homing, Ricochet, and no Dizzy, to make them easier to use
- Added more UI particles to the special arcade machines
- Advanced Tooltips now defaults to On
- Limited projectile hit particles/sounds at the very high end
- Latency projectile weapons now properly count as Explosive for affix generation purposes
- Fixed waypoints being left over in UI for some quests
- Fixed an infinite XP exploit in RE: Incoming Raid quest
- Fixed arcade secret shop being too easy to find
- Fixed enemies dying from explosives not causing death particles
- Fixed outline highlighting for .bat enemies
- Worked on the Act 2 end boss, for a later patch ;)
Changed files in this update