Crash Dive 2 update for 15 April 2022

v1.2.38 change list

15 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added “shot clock” to HUD showing time to next torpedo impact
• Added sound cues for new radar contacts
• Increased size of single convoy mission area by 30%
• Format date strings correctly for current language settings
• Fixed occasional bug where downed planes would not be removed
• Fixed bug where rudder would only counter-steer to stop a turn to starboard
• Fixed bug where the same ship might appear more than once in a patrol

Changed files in this update

