Update 1.4.15 - Architects and Dancers

Check it out:
New:
- Equipped weapons now show up on the character select screen
- Chat activated emotes - /sit /relax /wave /nod (Check /help command to see your unlocked emotes)
- Near character’s head a pop up alerts you of things you can interact with
- Quincy opened up his dance lessons
- Withdrawing gold in inventory has new, improved UI window
- Architect's Table - a new set of crafting items for housing plots
Improved:
- Fiora’s Rose has updated icon to match model
- Griffon Egg has updated icon to match model
- Amulet of Azura has new model to match icon
- Ancient Relic has new model to match icon
- Millie now knows that you’ve completed the quest
- Bedroll is no longer see-thru from under (also got an updated model)
- Two-handed weapons are now larger, do more damage, and have a new animation
- Directional signs in Sleepy Haven now have matching colors
- Job board quest rewards now ensure you get more gold than you turn in
Fixed:
- Quest Seed Delivery quest markers updated
- Golem death sounds aren’t duplicated anymore
- When mounted, you can no longer climb ladders to the sky
- Maiden’s Dress no longer has a small floating particle
- Lavender pot now loads when further away
- The NPC you’re looking for in Sleepy Haven is no longer in the floor
- Quest Wylie’s Song quest markers updated
- Quest Seasick Sailor quest markers updated
- Quest Lover’s Bloom quest markers updated
- Quest Stolen Toy description updated to say Teek instead of Sandy
- Wearing a hat on the character select screen no longer causes flickering when hovering the mouse over it
- Testy Tom stopped sending you impossible spam mail
- When selecting a multiplayer server with a password, you can no longer keep clicking to bloom the password UI
- When using a gamepad, the radial menu no longer shows “-”
- In multiplayer servers, fixed an issue where clients would mount up but still move at walking speed and be able to glide and dodge roll
- Ramshackle Job Board quests asking to kill boars, now asks for the right kinds of boars
- Elite Boars are now named properly
- Azura mushrooms are no longer doubled
