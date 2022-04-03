 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 3 April 2022

Update 1.4.15 - Architects and Dancers

Update 1.4.15 - Architects and Dancers

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! No development digest on Friday as we were preparing for this update! Check it out:

New:

  • Equipped weapons now show up on the character select screen
  • Chat activated emotes - /sit /relax /wave /nod (Check /help command to see your unlocked emotes)
  • Near character’s head a pop up alerts you of things you can interact with
  • Quincy opened up his dance lessons
  • Withdrawing gold in inventory has new, improved UI window
  • Architect's Table - a new set of crafting items for housing plots

Improved:

  • Fiora’s Rose has updated icon to match model
  • Griffon Egg has updated icon to match model
  • Amulet of Azura has new model to match icon
  • Ancient Relic has new model to match icon
  • Millie now knows that you’ve completed the quest
  • Bedroll is no longer see-thru from under (also got an updated model)
  • Two-handed weapons are now larger, do more damage, and have a new animation
  • Directional signs in Sleepy Haven now have matching colors
  • Job board quest rewards now ensure you get more gold than you turn in

Fixed:

  • Quest Seed Delivery quest markers updated
  • Golem death sounds aren’t duplicated anymore
  • When mounted, you can no longer climb ladders to the sky
  • Maiden’s Dress no longer has a small floating particle
  • Lavender pot now loads when further away
  • The NPC you’re looking for in Sleepy Haven is no longer in the floor
  • Quest Wylie’s Song quest markers updated
  • Quest Seasick Sailor quest markers updated
  • Quest Lover’s Bloom quest markers updated
  • Quest Stolen Toy description updated to say Teek instead of Sandy
  • Wearing a hat on the character select screen no longer causes flickering when hovering the mouse over it
  • Testy Tom stopped sending you impossible spam mail
  • When selecting a multiplayer server with a password, you can no longer keep clicking to bloom the password UI
  • When using a gamepad, the radial menu no longer shows “-”
  • In multiplayer servers, fixed an issue where clients would mount up but still move at walking speed and be able to glide and dodge roll
  • Ramshackle Job Board quests asking to kill boars, now asks for the right kinds of boars
  • Elite Boars are now named properly
  • Azura mushrooms are no longer doubled

