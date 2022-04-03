 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 3 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Picking Continue will now automatically select the latest save.
  • Fixed bug that caused Re-Raise to not work in areas where only magic is allowed.
  • You can now Give Up to get out of infinite enemy turn loops.
  • Fixed the possibility of getting stranded inside the castle.
  • Fixed a possible error when playing certain music tracks.

