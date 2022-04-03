- Picking Continue will now automatically select the latest save.
- Fixed bug that caused Re-Raise to not work in areas where only magic is allowed.
- You can now Give Up to get out of infinite enemy turn loops.
- Fixed the possibility of getting stranded inside the castle.
- Fixed a possible error when playing certain music tracks.
Crystal Project update for 3 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
