9.2 my artistic soul

update to 9.2.0
additions:
- 6 brand new song - melodies from 18 to 23. New club melody line - my favorites are: 19 and 23.
- added song tiles - new poetry titles creation
- added in game music player - with functionality to: play/stop, play next, play random next
and with synthesator graph - if thats too much you can turn off visibility of media player in quick settings ; melodies are played randomly one after another even if music player is hidden
Music player is under side main menu you need to hide that to see music player
As usually to completely turn off music check options in quick settings,
changes
- esc button - escape button will close various panels
if all panels are closed and escape will be pressed than window about exiting game will
show up.
notes:
6 new song I designed for my new game - heavy traffic - cars in city
check it out video on earth element page in RECENT EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS section
under other project title
but I decided to move new songs to earth elements too.
Music done by me JG; apologies to musicians, they will notice some errors right away
but giving mine non musical ear I am happy how they sound anyway.
Thank you
Changed files in this update