 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dungeons of Dreadrock update for 3 April 2022

1.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8490219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes:
    -- Fixed volume: Narrator and leveltransition sound ignored volume slider
    -- Fix bug: for anyone who still somehow manages to miss ivars book it is now put as fallback in levels 84 (earliest possible) and 98 (latest possible to fix any already corrupted savegame)
    -- Fixed bug: that would let you (in rare cases) throw your sword on ending a dialogue
    -- Removed legacy dev feature: delete all playerprefs on pressing R lol
  • Polish:
    -- Level 82 ‘death trap’:
    --- removed 2 gobs for more agenda clarity
    --- no going back upstairs once ivar has followed
    -- level 95 'fortress':
    --- removed teleport to prevent telefragging the minos (to force the player to unleash the dragon)
    -- no going back upstairs once dragon has followed

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Dreadrock Content Depot 1896881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.