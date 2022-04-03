1.11 Patch Notes

- Fixes:
-- Fixed volume: Narrator and leveltransition sound ignored volume slider
-- Fix bug: for anyone who still somehow manages to miss ivars book it is now put as fallback in levels 84 (earliest possible) and 98 (latest possible to fix any already corrupted savegame)
-- Fixed bug: that would let you (in rare cases) throw your sword on ending a dialogue
-- Removed legacy dev feature: delete all playerprefs on pressing R lol
- Polish:
-- Level 82 ‘death trap’:
--- removed 2 gobs for more agenda clarity
--- no going back upstairs once ivar has followed
-- level 95 'fortress':
--- removed teleport to prevent telefragging the minos (to force the player to unleash the dragon)
-- no going back upstairs once dragon has followed
