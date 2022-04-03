v0.38 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed giant rat AI causing animation soft-locks and skill errors.
- Fixed a typo in the berzerk ax description
- Fixed issues with animation soft-locks and slowly drifting sprites.
- Antivenom no longer shows the caster using a hammer
- Flare will no longer miss enemies
- Fixed a crash caused when a mimic spawns in a back slot
- Fixed an issue where ally targeted artifacts weren’t activating when using multi hit moves
- Fixed an issue where damage scaling friendly skills weren’t scaling
- Fixed behind me animation
- Fixed an issue with giant rats casting blood drain if in the back slot
- Fixed an issue where if a size 2 or larger creature spawned, monster girls would not appear in battle
- Fixed a map issue on floor 22
Balance:
- Targeting an ally with a skill will activate artifacts even if the skill misses
- Red slimes will now use blood drain instead of eruption
- Reduced bat, cave rat, and giant rat strength
- Changed Black Stone to Brown Stone
- Increased the damage scaling on encourage
Achievements:
- Added new achievements to encourage trying popular team compositions
- Changed Court is in session to use the brown stone instead of the berzerk ax
- Fixed camping trip to require the old compass
