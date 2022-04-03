 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 3 April 2022

v0.38 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed giant rat AI causing animation soft-locks and skill errors.
  • Fixed a typo in the berzerk ax description
  • Fixed issues with animation soft-locks and slowly drifting sprites.
  • Antivenom no longer shows the caster using a hammer
  • Flare will no longer miss enemies
  • Fixed a crash caused when a mimic spawns in a back slot
  • Fixed an issue where ally targeted artifacts weren’t activating when using multi hit moves
  • Fixed an issue where damage scaling friendly skills weren’t scaling
  • Fixed behind me animation
  • Fixed an issue with giant rats casting blood drain if in the back slot
  • Fixed an issue where if a size 2 or larger creature spawned, monster girls would not appear in battle
  • Fixed a map issue on floor 22

Balance:

  • Targeting an ally with a skill will activate artifacts even if the skill misses
  • Red slimes will now use blood drain instead of eruption
  • Reduced bat, cave rat, and giant rat strength
  • Changed Black Stone to Brown Stone
  • Increased the damage scaling on encourage

Achievements:

  • Added new achievements to encourage trying popular team compositions
  • Changed Court is in session to use the brown stone instead of the berzerk ax
  • Fixed camping trip to require the old compass

