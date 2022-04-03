Update Notes Anomalous Early Access 0.5.3.8

- New soldier visual variations were added for each class. includes new textures and models
- New set of box props was added ( absolutely mind-blowing)
- Physics on character death, the character has some velocity applied
- Brutaliser character has staff trail fx disabled on death
- Brutaliser character had an attack animation that instantly applied damage, this has been fixed
- Brutaliser animations have blend in/out times for animations removed so they are snappier
- Brutaliser soldier damage adjusted slightly they do 15% less damage and run slower
- Soldier ragdolls have been adjusted for improved physical response to surface impact
- Resize crosshair
- When the player is hit a notifier will appear on your hud telling what angle the attacker is at
- Pistol soldiers have their bullet projectiles more realistic spawning from their actual weapon instead of abstractly in the center of their mesh
- On screen damage indicator reflects the angle that an enemy is toward you
- Stop any animation that may continue after the enemy's death
- A lot of tweaks to particle FX to improve physics interactions, this includes bounciness in the debris of concrete fragments and sparks
- Destruction system has been started and a few common objects like boxes and barrels have improved destruction interactions
- E1M4 Tweaks to level architecture and reflections, minor enemy placement revision
- Obelisk has new sound effects - the big floaty monster in e1m9
- Enemies have a red outline glow by default. Players can disable it in the main menu
- Explosive barrels have an added red outline glow
Changed files in this update