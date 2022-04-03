 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

People Playground update for 3 April 2022

People Playground 1.23.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8490098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.23.6 - April 3 2022

Added

  • "Dynamic" collision mode. Dynamic mode switches between discrete and continuous based on velocity. It serves as a middle-ground between the two, being more reliable than discrete mode but not as CPU-hungry as continuous mode.
  • Android "skin" can be burnt off, just like pre-temperature-update versions

Changed

  • Minor optimisations to do with dragging
  • Slowed human internal temperature transfer rate
  • If the heart is stopped or blood flow is blocked, organisms no longer lose all blood pressure immediately
  • Made organisms more vulnerable to hot/cold environments
  • Minor changes to metal impact VFX
  • Save files containing foliage are now much smaller and will take less time to load/save
  • Leaves will resize with the rest of the foliage
  • Ceiling turret is no longer invulnerable to heat

Fixed

  • Weapons (and other things) not saving their position properly when held by a ragdoll
  • Some spelling inconsistencies
  • Black hole not doing the black hole thing sometimes
  • Modded liquids will now correctly cause a contraption to require mods
  • A bug, believe it or not
  • Crate debris fuckery
  • Bug to do with piston correction
  • Winch connector thing being weird when flipped
  • Android arm decal rendering
  • Moving foliage around in pause mode will now bring leaves with them
  • Problem to do with car doors being broken and then being copy-pasted

Changed files in this update

People Playground Content Depot 1118201
  • Loading history…
People Playground 32 bit depot Depot 1118202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.