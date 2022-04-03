People Playground 1.23.6

1.23.6 - April 3 2022
Added
- "Dynamic" collision mode. Dynamic mode switches between discrete and continuous based on velocity. It serves as a middle-ground between the two, being more reliable than discrete mode but not as CPU-hungry as continuous mode.
- Android "skin" can be burnt off, just like pre-temperature-update versions
Changed
- Minor optimisations to do with dragging
- Slowed human internal temperature transfer rate
- If the heart is stopped or blood flow is blocked, organisms no longer lose all blood pressure immediately
- Made organisms more vulnerable to hot/cold environments
- Minor changes to metal impact VFX
- Save files containing foliage are now much smaller and will take less time to load/save
- Leaves will resize with the rest of the foliage
- Ceiling turret is no longer invulnerable to heat
Fixed
- Weapons (and other things) not saving their position properly when held by a ragdoll
- Some spelling inconsistencies
- Black hole not doing the black hole thing sometimes
- Modded liquids will now correctly cause a contraption to require mods
- A bug, believe it or not
- Crate debris fuckery
- Bug to do with piston correction
- Winch connector thing being weird when flipped
- Android arm decal rendering
- Moving foliage around in pause mode will now bring leaves with them
- Problem to do with car doors being broken and then being copy-pasted
