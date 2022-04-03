 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 3 April 2022

Cargo Loading and Game Start Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8490085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds all the recent improvements made in the public beta...

  1. New cargo management page which shows your current jobs and what is in your cargo bays together with weights and a final Dead Weight Total (DWT). This page also allows you to load/unload cargo to specific bays much more easily.
  2. Cargo bays now have up to 4 slots for loading different cargos from different jobs
  3. Cargo is now correctly tracked from its origin to its final destination so you can no longer use cargo from job 1 to complete job 2 if it was using the same cargo.
  4. Fuel and Ballast can now be loaded from the new cargo management page
  5. Boats should now spawn correctly aligned with the port
  6. Boats can only be swapped when inside a port loading area.
  7. Port loading areas now have new animated loading area icons.
  8. There are now 4 different starting points
  • Easy - Gives you £10,000,000 and the Bluefin starting boat (roughly equivalent to a saveable Free Play)
  • Medium - Gives you £1,000,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
  • Hard - Gives you £100,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
  • Rags 2 Riches - Gives you £10,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
  1. The pause when loading/unloading scenery assets has been minimised. This was most noticeable on the approach to Svenningen port.
  2. Ports will now be activated correctly when loading a save game
  3. Save games now allow you to save you progress mid mission. However, quick jobs still don't save correctly - fix incoming shortly.
  4. Fixed the horrible cloud shadow rendering which was visible on distant terrain that was covered with fog.
  5. Improved the clouds so they look a bit more like clouds rather than smudges! Also they render further into the distance.
  6. Boat MFD is no longer used to load or unload cargo. However, it can still be used to purchase fuel and load/position ballast.

