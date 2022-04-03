Cargo Loading and Game Start Updates

This update adds all the recent improvements made in the public beta...1
- New cargo management page which shows your current jobs and what is in your cargo bays together with weights and a final Dead Weight Total (DWT). This page also allows you to load/unload cargo to specific bays much more easily.
- Cargo bays now have up to 4 slots for loading different cargos from different jobs
- Cargo is now correctly tracked from its origin to its final destination so you can no longer use cargo from job 1 to complete job 2 if it was using the same cargo.
- Fuel and Ballast can now be loaded from the new cargo management page
- Boats should now spawn correctly aligned with the port
- Boats can only be swapped when inside a port loading area.
- Port loading areas now have new animated loading area icons.
- There are now 4 different starting points
- Easy - Gives you £10,000,000 and the Bluefin starting boat (roughly equivalent to a saveable Free Play)
- Medium - Gives you £1,000,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
- Hard - Gives you £100,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
- Rags 2 Riches - Gives you £10,000 and the Bluefin starting boat
- The pause when loading/unloading scenery assets has been minimised. This was most noticeable on the approach to Svenningen port.
- Ports will now be activated correctly when loading a save game
- Save games now allow you to save you progress mid mission. However, quick jobs still don't save correctly - fix incoming shortly.
- Fixed the horrible cloud shadow rendering which was visible on distant terrain that was covered with fog.
- Improved the clouds so they look a bit more like clouds rather than smudges! Also they render further into the distance.
- Boat MFD is no longer used to load or unload cargo. However, it can still be used to purchase fuel and load/position ballast.
Changed files in this update