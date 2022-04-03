The update is not significant, but it still takes place. Previously, the sounds were the same, now depending on which surface you walk on, such a sound will be.
Heart attack update for 3 April 2022
Footsteps sounds
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update