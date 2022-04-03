 Skip to content

Heart attack update for 3 April 2022

Footsteps sounds

Share · View all patches · Build 8490059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update is not significant, but it still takes place. Previously, the sounds were the same, now depending on which surface you walk on, such a sound will be.

Changed files in this update

Heart attack Content Depot 1903531
