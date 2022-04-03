 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 3 April 2022

0.8.2 Patch Notes

Build 8490046

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash while switching to the galaxy map right after a drone comes back.
  • Price suggestion notifications are now more clear.
  • Fixed mission icon still staying after the ship has left.
  • You can now see the range of shield generators before you place them.
  • Drone upgrade requirements now show up as a tooltip.
  • Fixed issues with the research atlas.
  • There is now more population diversity across the cities/star systems.
  • Fixed issues with the trading center.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash after clicking on the "view" button to view a galactic task.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if you fail to keep your jealous employees happy.

