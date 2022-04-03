- Fixed a bug where the game would crash while switching to the galaxy map right after a drone comes back.
- Price suggestion notifications are now more clear.
- Fixed mission icon still staying after the ship has left.
- You can now see the range of shield generators before you place them.
- Drone upgrade requirements now show up as a tooltip.
- Fixed issues with the research atlas.
- There is now more population diversity across the cities/star systems.
- Fixed issues with the trading center.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash after clicking on the "view" button to view a galactic task.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if you fail to keep your jealous employees happy.
Space Station Tycoon update for 3 April 2022
0.8.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update