 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 3 April 2022

10.0.3 - Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8490032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains following updates and bug fixes:

  • Clicking on the logos on the Play Ball Page now show that teams lineup, rather than toggling between lineups.
  • The Auto Scaling Option is now a global option. This means that when you set it will be set across all of your libraries.
  • Minor adjustments were made to the Play Ball Page linescore so that the team names are a bit larger and easier to read.
  • Added team favorite icons to favorite teams listed on the Organization Page.
  • The player stats detail popup that displays when clicking on a player in the lineup no longer disappears when play by play is updated. The popup will only be hidden when a human manager executes an action (e.g., pitch, swing), it will not hide as a play unfolds.
  • Fixed a freeze that happens when the user is entering the dice rolls manually and does not enter a valid number.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Runs, Hits and Errors from displaying in the linescore of boxscore views that are displayed during a game.
  • Fixed some formatting issues with the favorite icon shown next to teams in a drop down select box.

Changed files in this update

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.