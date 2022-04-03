10.0.3 - Minor Patch

This patch contains following updates and bug fixes:
- Clicking on the logos on the Play Ball Page now show that teams lineup, rather than toggling between lineups.
- The Auto Scaling Option is now a global option. This means that when you set it will be set across all of your libraries.
- Minor adjustments were made to the Play Ball Page linescore so that the team names are a bit larger and easier to read.
- Added team favorite icons to favorite teams listed on the Organization Page.
- The player stats detail popup that displays when clicking on a player in the lineup no longer disappears when play by play is updated. The popup will only be hidden when a human manager executes an action (e.g., pitch, swing), it will not hide as a play unfolds.
- Fixed a freeze that happens when the user is entering the dice rolls manually and does not enter a valid number.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Runs, Hits and Errors from displaying in the linescore of boxscore views that are displayed during a game.
- Fixed some formatting issues with the favorite icon shown next to teams in a drop down select box.
Changed files in this update