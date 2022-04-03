21/4/4 Update

After much consideration, we decided to ease the difficulty in Babymode.

Line length has been increased considerably in Babymode.

In Babymode, there is now a rare chance that our friend 'Kiria' will teleport you to the location before it fell.

2. Shortcuts existed in the previous gas dragon section and windy section.

This part was a difficult route designed with the intention of shortening the time, but it turned out to be easier than expected.

A lot of people passed the gas dragon section.

We would like to correct this part.

The shortcut described above has now been corrected to appear after the 'falling dragon' section.

Weakened the wind strength in the windy section.

Adjusted the duration of strong winds in the windy section to be shorter.

3. Reset Ranking

Since there are important map modifications above, we decided to proceed with the average clearing time taken into account.

Rankings prior to this update are stored in the community.

Please understand that it was translated with a translator. Thank you.