DeadPoly update for 3 April 2022

Patch 0.0.4c

Patch 0.0.4c · Build 8489776

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The long awaited 'Set Down' option for all non-buildable items now in the game; will continue to expand on this feature and adjust; it won't always work as expected yet
  • Respawn timer added, 3 seconds for single player and 30 seconds in multiplayer; this option will be host configurable in the future
  • Adjustments made to items that spawn when crafting inventory is full
  • 1 new collectible
  • 1 new mask
  • Snapping radius adjusted for doors, fence posts, and fence walls to be a bit more usable / less prone to snap switching

