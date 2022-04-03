- The long awaited 'Set Down' option for all non-buildable items now in the game; will continue to expand on this feature and adjust; it won't always work as expected yet
- Respawn timer added, 3 seconds for single player and 30 seconds in multiplayer; this option will be host configurable in the future
- Adjustments made to items that spawn when crafting inventory is full
- 1 new collectible
- 1 new mask
- Snapping radius adjusted for doors, fence posts, and fence walls to be a bit more usable / less prone to snap switching
DeadPoly update for 3 April 2022
Patch 0.0.4c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
