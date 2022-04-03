 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 3 April 2022

Update, Version 20220403

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
#########Content##############
Added infected males in the Quarantined Neighborhood.
Added item drop list on infected males.
Added spoons to infected females' item drop list.
The only differences between infected females and infected males are their appearance and their drop list for now.
简体中文
#########Content##############
在被隔离的小区内加入了男性感染者。
为男性感染者加入物品掉落列表。
在女性感染者的物品掉落列表中加入了调羹。
目前男性感染者和女性感染者的唯一区别是他们有不同的外观和掉落列表。

