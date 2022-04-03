- We added a potential fix to the stuttering that users are seeing. If you continue to see stuttering, please let us know on the Happenlance Discord or in the Steam Discussions forums.
- Also, if you observe reduced performance, please let us know about it. Thanks in advance.
- We improved the user experience in PvP.
- We changed the score to win in PvP from 30 kills to 15 kills.
- We added support for longer filepaths in some cases.
Happenlance update for 3 April 2022
v1.06 - Patch Notes
