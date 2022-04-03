 Skip to content

Happenlance update for 3 April 2022

v1.06 - Patch Notes

v1.06 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We added a potential fix to the stuttering that users are seeing. If you continue to see stuttering, please let us know on the Happenlance Discord or in the Steam Discussions forums.
  • Also, if you observe reduced performance, please let us know about it. Thanks in advance.
  • We improved the user experience in PvP.
  • We changed the score to win in PvP from 30 kills to 15 kills.
  • We added support for longer filepaths in some cases.

